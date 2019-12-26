Racine woman allegedly got in stranger's car, demanded money, transportation

RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested after she allegedly got into a stranger’s car and demanded money and transportation.

Michelle D. Tate, 58, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, has been charged with one felony count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman was leaving the Washington Avenue Walgreens on Dec. 7 when Tate approached her and said she was a coworker of the woman’s. The woman told Tate she did not recognize her and walked to her car.

Tate followed the woman to her car, opened the passenger door and got in. She refused to leave and became angry when the woman told her to get out of the car.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman was afraid and drove down the road to Festival Foods. Tate demanded money, even when the woman said she did not have any.

Tate persisted and the woman took out her wallet, at which point Tate “forcefully grabbed” $3 from the woman’s wallet. Tate said she would return with the money, so the woman waited.

Tate went in the store, made a purchase, returned to the car and asked the woman to drive her home. The woman did because she was afraid.