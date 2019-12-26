You are the owner of this article.
Racine woman allegedly got in stranger's car, demanded money, transportation
0 comments

RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested after she allegedly got into a stranger’s car and demanded money and transportation.

Michelle D. Tate, 58, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, has been charged with one felony count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman was leaving the Washington Avenue Walgreens on Dec. 7 when Tate approached her and said she was a coworker of the woman’s. The woman told Tate she did not recognize her and walked to her car.

Tate followed the woman to her car, opened the passenger door and got in. She refused to leave and became angry when the woman told her to get out of the car.

The woman was afraid and drove down the road to Festival Foods. Tate demanded money, even when the woman said she did not have any.

Tate persisted and the woman took out her wallet, at which point Tate “forcefully grabbed” $3 from the woman’s wallet. Tate said she would return with the money, so the woman waited.

Tate went in the store, made a purchase, returned to the car and asked the woman to drive her home. The woman did because she was afraid.

When the woman arrived at Tate’s residence, Tate said she would go and get money to repay the woman. She never did.

Tate was arrested and made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $2,500 cash bond was set, records show. She remained in Racine County Jail on a hold order; her next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

Tate has multiple past convictions including for burglary, robbery, prostitution and a cocaine offense. 

