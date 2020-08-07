Racine woman allegedly drove into two road signs on I-94, had a meth pipe in car

RAYMOND — A Racine woman who allegedly drove into two road signs on Interstate 94 had a pipe used for meth in her car.
Santiana A. Ramirez, 20, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, and operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on northbound I-94 near the Highway G on-ramp. The officer activated his overhead lights and then the suspect, later identified as Ramirez, accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The officer then activated his sirens and pursued the vehicle that contained three occupants.
During the pursuit, the officer saw the vehicle exiting the interstate at the Elm Road exit. The vehicle then lost control and struck two road signs and continued onto the next on-ramp going northbound on I-94. The vehicle sustained damage and had the hazard lights on. The officer was advised to terminate the pursuit.
An Oak Creek police officer later located the vehicle and said that the occupants had fled. The occupants were then located by the Oak Creek officer, with Ramirez having an active warrant for having a bottle containing 51 pills, weighing 11.6 grams, that tested positive for MDMA inside her hoodie along with a digital scale.
Ramirez was transported to the hospital, while the other two occupants were transported to the Oak Creek Police Department.
The officer was later advised that there was a glass smoking pipe, consistent with those used to smoke methamphetamine, in the vehicle.
The officer spoke with the two other occupants, who both said they tried to stop Ramirez, who was the driver, and both feared for their safety as Ramirez refused to pull over.
The officer spoke to Ramirez at the hospital who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and fleeing due to having a warrant for her arrest.
She also stated the pipe inside the vehicle was hers and she used it to smoke methamphetamine.
An adjourned initial appearance for Ramirez is set for on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today mugshots: Aug. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michelle C Stevens
Michelle C Stevens, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Devontre T Davis
Devontre T Davis, 900 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Vonieshia A McDade
Vonieshia (aka Marquita Shavell Pinnick) A McDade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, escape.
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Cody M Hall
Cody M Hall, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Allen Hendricks
Allen Hendricks, 6400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to 500 grams).
Kimberly A Macemon
Kimberly A Macemon, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Pablo A Medrano
Pablo (aka Jose Nino) A Medrano, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Stacy L Mendez
Stacy (aka Stacy Nettleton) L Mendez, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Crescencio R Sanchez
Crescencio R Sanchez, 600 block of Wolff Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
