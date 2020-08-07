Racine woman allegedly drove into two road signs on I-94, had a meth pipe in car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Racine woman who allegedly drove into two road signs on Interstate 94 had a pipe used for meth in her car.

Santiana A. Ramirez, 20, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, and operate a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on northbound I-94 near the Highway G on-ramp. The officer activated his overhead lights and then the suspect, later identified as Ramirez, accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The officer then activated his sirens and pursued the vehicle that contained three occupants.

During the pursuit, the officer saw the vehicle exiting the interstate at the Elm Road exit. The vehicle then lost control and struck two road signs and continued onto the next on-ramp going northbound on I-94. The vehicle sustained damage and had the hazard lights on. The officer was advised to terminate the pursuit.