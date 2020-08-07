You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine woman allegedly drove into two road signs on I-94, had a meth pipe in car
0 comments

Racine woman allegedly drove into two road signs on I-94, had a meth pipe in car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Racine woman who allegedly drove into two road signs on Interstate 94 had a pipe used for meth in her car.

Santiana A. Ramirez, 20, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, and operate a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on northbound I-94 near the Highway G on-ramp. The officer activated his overhead lights and then the suspect, later identified as Ramirez, accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The officer then activated his sirens and pursued the vehicle that contained three occupants.

Santiana Ramirez

Ramirez

During the pursuit, the officer saw the vehicle exiting the interstate at the Elm Road exit. The vehicle then lost control and struck two road signs and continued onto the next on-ramp going northbound on I-94. The vehicle sustained damage and had the hazard lights on. The officer was advised to terminate the pursuit.

An Oak Creek police officer later located the vehicle and said that the occupants had fled. The occupants were then located by the Oak Creek officer, with Ramirez having an active warrant for having a bottle containing 51 pills, weighing 11.6 grams, that tested positive for MDMA inside her hoodie along with a digital scale.

Ramirez was transported to the hospital, while the other two occupants were transported to the Oak Creek Police Department.

The officer was later advised that there was a glass smoking pipe, consistent with those used to smoke methamphetamine, in the vehicle.

The officer spoke with the two other occupants, who both said they tried to stop Ramirez, who was the driver, and both feared for their safety as Ramirez refused to pull over.

The officer spoke to Ramirez at the hospital who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and fleeing due to having a warrant for her arrest.

She also stated the pipe inside the vehicle was hers and she used it to smoke methamphetamine.

An adjourned initial appearance for Ramirez is set for on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News