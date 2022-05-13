Racine woman allegedly drove drunk with two children in car

A Racine woman allegedly drove drunk with two children in the car.

Miranda A. Outlaw, 31, of the 100 block of Ohio Street, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offence) and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle approach the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 31, blowing through a red light as oncoming traffic approached.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and, as he approached the vehicle, saw two children in the back seat.

Upon speaking with the driver, Outlaw, he immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol and noticed a small, opened glass bottle in the center console holder. When asked how much she had to drink, she said "Um, I barely had anything." When asked about the bottle, she said "It's like a little Chardonnay bottle."

Outlaw was asked to submit a preliminary breath test, which yielded a result of 0.161, double the legal limit.

She was taken into custody for an OWI.

Outlaw was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.