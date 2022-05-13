Racine woman allegedly drove drunk with two children in car

A Racine woman allegedly drove drunk with two children in the car.
Miranda A. Outlaw, 31, of the 100 block of Ohio Street, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offence) and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle approach the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 31, blowing through a red light as oncoming traffic approached.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and, as he approached the vehicle, saw two children in the back seat.
Upon speaking with the driver, Outlaw, he immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol and noticed a small, opened glass bottle in the center console holder. When asked how much she had to drink, she said "Um, I barely had anything." When asked about the bottle, she said "It's like a little Chardonnay bottle."
Outlaw was asked to submit a preliminary breath test, which yielded a result of 0.161, double the legal limit.
She was taken into custody for an OWI.
Outlaw was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Nelson
John M. Nelson, 6000 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas P. Olson
Thomas (aka John Patrick Doe) P. Olson, 1600 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Passionelle S. Sims
Passionelle S. Sims, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Miranda A. Outlaw
Miranda A. Outlaw, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Devon J. Davidson
Devon J. Davidson, Zion, Illinois, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, felony bail jumping.
Jaylen M. Johnson
Jaylen M. Johnson, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Daniel D. Powers
Daniel D. Powers, 900 block of Spring Prairie Road, Burlington, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13).
Jamar T. Smith
Jamar T. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr., 900 block of Midwood Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device.