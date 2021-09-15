Racine woman allegedly drove drunk, caused a crash, kicked an officer in the legs

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash, kicked an officer in the legs.
Tracy A. Foots, 54, of the 2600 block of 4 Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:14 p.m. on Sept. 9, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Memorial Drive for a tow vehicle accident.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who was involved in the crash. The driver had injuries to his face and arm. He said he was driving north on Memorial Drive when another car came into his lane, crossing the center line, and struck his car and disabled it.
The officer then spoke to Foots, who was the other driver involved in the crash. The car she was driving had struck a utility pole, and as the officer approached it Foots tried to move the car. The officer asked Foots if she had been drinking and she reportedly replied: "I had a few."
Foots was placed in handcuffs and she started to become resistive and said "let me go, let me go, let me go." Foots then walked towards the officer and kicked her in the legs. Foots told the officer "You was (expletive) laughing at me (expletive)" and attempted to kick other officers, stomping on the foot of one of them.
Foots was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
