Racine woman allegedly drove drunk, caused a crash, kicked an officer in the legs

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash, kicked an officer in the legs.

Tracy A. Foots, 54, of the 2600 block of 4 Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:14 p.m. on Sept. 9, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Memorial Drive for a tow vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who was involved in the crash. The driver had injuries to his face and arm. He said he was driving north on Memorial Drive when another car came into his lane, crossing the center line, and struck his car and disabled it.

The officer then spoke to Foots, who was the other driver involved in the crash. The car she was driving had struck a utility pole, and as the officer approached it Foots tried to move the car. The officer asked Foots if she had been drinking and she reportedly replied: "I had a few."