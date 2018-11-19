RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut another woman during an argument.
Jennah L. Vlach, 29, of the 1600 block of 16th Street is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Saturday, Racine police responded to Vlach's residence after it was reported that a female was cut with a knife. The officer spoke with the victim who had a 4- to 6-inch cut on her arm and was bleeding.
The victim said she, her husband, another couple and Vlach were in an apartment playing cards and drinking. When Vlach made a comment about the other couple, the victim said something to Vlach.
Vlach then threw a can of beer at the victim, flipped the kitchen table and picked up a knife. She slashed at the victim, cutting her, resulting in a cut that required five stitches at the hospital.
During her initial appearance, Vlach's cash bond was set at $250. As of Monday afternoon, Vlach remained in custody, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
