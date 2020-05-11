You are the owner of this article.
Racine woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft
Crimes and court

Racine woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft over a five-month span, stealing electronics and a vehicle, police and prosecutors allege. 

Samantha Duggan, 32, of the 1500 block of Ellis Avenue, was charged Monday with a count of burglary of a building, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

Samantha Duggan

Duggan

On Dec. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Villa Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a witness and the victim. 

The witness stated that on Dec. 7, she observed Duggan leaving the victim's residence and recorded the incident on her phone. The witness then confronted Duggan, who reportedly told the witness that she was gathering personal belongings from the residence and that she had the permission to do so, claiming she was the victim's roommate. 

The officer then spoke to the property owner, who said that they were in the hospital on Dec. 7 and that upon returning noticed that several items were missing from the residence, including a flat-screen TV, $200 in cash and a PlayStation 4 game system. The witness then showed police the recording, and the victim said that Duggan had been allowed to stay in their backyard for a period of time after her mother passed but that she had not lived there since July. The victim said that Duggan did not have a key nor had ever lived inside the residence. 

On May 2, a Caledonia Police officer took a complaint regarding a vehicle theft. The victim said his 2010 Ford Fusion had been stolen. The victim said he believed it was stolen by Duggan, and that she previously stolen his car in April but it was eventually recovered. He believes that Duggan had obtained a set of keys for the car when she stole it in April. Later that day, the officer was advised that the car had been located by Illinois State Police in Ashkum, a small village in Iroquois County, Ill., and that the driver was identified as Duggan. 

As of Monday afternoon, Duggan remains in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, online court records show. Duggan is scheduled for a status conference on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

