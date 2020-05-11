Racine woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft over a five-month span, stealing electronics and a vehicle, police and prosecutors allege.
Samantha Duggan, 32, of the 1500 block of Ellis Avenue, was charged Monday with a count of burglary of a building, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and two counts of felony bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Villa Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a witness and the victim.
The witness stated that on Dec. 7, she observed Duggan leaving the victim's residence and recorded the incident on her phone. The witness then confronted Duggan, who reportedly told the witness that she was gathering personal belongings from the residence and that she had the permission to do so, claiming she was the victim's roommate.
The officer then spoke to the property owner, who said that they were in the hospital on Dec. 7 and that upon returning noticed that several items were missing from the residence, including a flat-screen TV, $200 in cash and a PlayStation 4 game system. The witness then showed police the recording, and the victim said that Duggan had been allowed to stay in their backyard for a period of time after her mother passed but that she had not lived there since July. The victim said that Duggan did not have a key nor had ever lived inside the residence.
On May 2, a Caledonia Police officer took a complaint regarding a vehicle theft. The victim said his 2010 Ford Fusion had been stolen. The victim said he believed it was stolen by Duggan, and that she previously stolen his car in April but it was eventually recovered. He believes that Duggan had obtained a set of keys for the car when she stole it in April. Later that day, the officer was advised that the car had been located by Illinois State Police in Ashkum, a small village in Iroquois County, Ill., and that the driver was identified as Duggan.
As of Monday afternoon, Duggan remains in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, online court records show. Duggan is scheduled for a status conference on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.