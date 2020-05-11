Racine woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman allegedly committed multiple acts of theft over a five-month span, stealing electronics and a vehicle, police and prosecutors allege.

Samantha Duggan, 32, of the 1500 block of Ellis Avenue, was charged Monday with a count of burglary of a building, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Villa Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a witness and the victim.

The witness stated that on Dec. 7, she observed Duggan leaving the victim's residence and recorded the incident on her phone. The witness then confronted Duggan, who reportedly told the witness that she was gathering personal belongings from the residence and that she had the permission to do so, claiming she was the victim's roommate.