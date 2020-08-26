Racine woman allegedly causes accident, gets her 4th OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly caused a car accident at Douglas Avenue and High Street while driving drunk and received her 4th OWI.

Catherine M. Rios, 42, of the 1300 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence (4th offense), three misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a vehicle operated by Rios while she was intoxicated caused an accident that involved three vehicles in addition to the one Rios was driving at Douglas Avenue and High Street.

Rios first struck a vehicle that sustained heavy rear damage and was pushed into another vehicle. That vehicle was then pushed into a third vehicle with an 11 year-old child inside. All of the vehicles were in traffic and witnesses claimed the accident was caused by Rios in a gray 2010 Chevrolet who fled the scene.

An officer was in the area of 17th Street and Quincy Avenue when she observed the Chevrolet with heavy front end damage. The vehicle stalled out while the officer was observing it, and she could see it smoking and hear the operator trying to start the engine again. The officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Rios.