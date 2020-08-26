 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine woman allegedly causes accident, gets her 4th OWI
0 comments

Racine woman allegedly causes accident, gets her 4th OWI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly caused a car accident at Douglas Avenue and High Street while driving drunk and received her 4th OWI.

Catherine M. Rios, 42, of the 1300 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence (4th offense), three misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a vehicle operated by Rios while she was intoxicated caused an accident that involved three vehicles in addition to the one Rios was driving at Douglas Avenue and High Street.

Catherine Rios

Rios

Rios first struck a vehicle that sustained heavy rear damage and was pushed into another vehicle. That vehicle was then pushed into a third vehicle with an 11 year-old child inside. All of the vehicles were in traffic and witnesses claimed the accident was caused by Rios in a gray 2010 Chevrolet who fled the scene.

An officer was in the area of 17th Street and Quincy Avenue when she observed the Chevrolet with heavy front end damage. The vehicle stalled out while the officer was observing it, and she could see it smoking and hear the operator trying to start the engine again. The officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Rios.

Another officer arrived and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants. He noticed Rios had slow and slurred speech and asked her to perform field sobriety tests and she was unsuccessful with all of them. The officer was advised this was Rios’s 4th offense. In a search of her car, that smelled of marijuana, 12.7 grams of THC gummies and 18.6 grams of THC were found.

Rios was given a $1,500 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News