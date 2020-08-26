Racine woman allegedly causes accident, gets her 4th OWI

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly caused a car accident at Douglas Avenue and High Street while driving drunk and received her 4th OWI.
Catherine M. Rios, 42, of the 1300 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating while under the influence (4th offense), three misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, a vehicle operated by Rios while she was intoxicated caused an accident that involved three vehicles in addition to the one Rios was driving at Douglas Avenue and High Street.
Rios first struck a vehicle that sustained heavy rear damage and was pushed into another vehicle. That vehicle was then pushed into a third vehicle with an 11 year-old child inside. All of the vehicles were in traffic and witnesses claimed the accident was caused by Rios in a gray 2010 Chevrolet who fled the scene.
An officer was in the area of 17th Street and Quincy Avenue when she observed the Chevrolet with heavy front end damage. The vehicle stalled out while the officer was observing it, and she could see it smoking and hear the operator trying to start the engine again. The officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Rios.
Another officer arrived and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants. He noticed Rios had slow and slurred speech and asked her to perform field sobriety tests and she was unsuccessful with all of them. The officer was advised this was Rios’s 4th offense. In a search of her car, that smelled of marijuana, 12.7 grams of THC gummies and 18.6 grams of THC were found.
Rios was given a $1,500 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kenyon F Canady III
Kenyon F Canady III, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Mathew L Jelinek
Mathew L Jelinek, 7400 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price between $500-$5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).
Stephen H Kusters
Stephen H Kusters, 3400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Lauro Llamas
Lauro Llamas, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jaysen D Massie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaysen D Massie, 1400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, armed robbery.
Kerensa M Olson
Kerensa M Olson, 1900 block of Johnson Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Catherine M Rios
Catherine M Rios, 1300 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC.
Rodolfo T Villarreal IV
Rodolfo T Villarreal IV, 1300 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Lucas D Brown
Lucas (aka Melvin Jackson) D Brown, 900 Hamilton Street, Racine, disorderly.
Jamie M Cain
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie M Cain, 1400 block of Larson Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Evan A Lonergan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Evan A Lonergan, 4700 block of Sheard Road, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason Alan Samonig
Jason Alan Samonig, 200 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kelly M Sizer
Kelly M Sizer, 4000 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Cody A Sobbe
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Katerina Tucakovic
Katerina Tucakovic, 2600 block of Jean Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Rico J Williams
Rico J Williams, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
