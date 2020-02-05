Racine woman allegedly caused crash that damaged a deputy's squad car in hit-and-run

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly blew through a red light and struck a car, forcing them into a collision with an unmarked Racine Police Department squad car, according to a criminal complaint.
Sahara Martin, 37, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, has been charged with one count of hit-and-run causing injury.
According to a criminal complaint:
The crash reportedly occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Seventh Street and Park Avenue.
Upon arrival, a responding officer from the Racine Police Department spoke with a deputy from the Racine County Sheriff's Office who had been involved in the crash.
You have free articles remaining.
The deputy told the officer that they had been stopped next to a gray Ford Mustang on 7th Street. When the traffic light turned green, the Mustang proceeded east when a black Mercury Mountaineer blew through a red light and struck the Mustang. The impact of the collision forced the Mustang into the front of the squad car and caused damage to it. The Mountaineer never stopped and accelerated away from the scene.
The driver of the Mustang reported complained about abdominal pain and was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries has not been reported.
The deputy was able to still drive the damaged car and managed to stop the Mountaineer further down the 700 block of Park Avenue. When confronted, the driver, Sahara Martin, said she had an issue with her brakes and that was what caused the accident. When she was told by the deputies involved in the accident that they had heard her accelerate away from the scene, Martin hung her head and said nothing else, according to the complaint.
Martin does not have a valid license and her status is suspended.
A signature bond of $1,000 was set for Martin in court on Wednesday.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Paul L Satterwhite
Paul (aka P. J.) L Satterwhite, 2400 block of Harriet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brandie N Alston
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brandie N Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Tamara Rene Borneman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tamara Rene Borneman, 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Brittany A Fransen
Brittany A Fransen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas L Janowski
Nicholas L Janowski, Muskego, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert D Kingery
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert D Kingery, 900 block of Chicago Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara (aka Daniellecatina) D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Richard A Nichols
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard A Nichols, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Danny L Obuchowski
Danny (aka Toutant) L Obuchowski, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 without great bodily harm, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Augustine R Rodriguez
Augustine R Rodriguez, 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, substantial battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue R Rodriguez
Josue R Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Matthew S Walkowski
Matthew S Walkowski, 27800 block of Homestead Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
Ryan B Bratten
Ryan B Bratten, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Joanna G Garcia
Joanna G Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (3rd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense), resisting an officer.
Keith A Mickelson
Keith A Mickelson, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Josue L Torres
Josue L Torres, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keiveon D Williams
Keiveon D Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Ronald D Wright
Ronald D Wright, Waukegan, Illinois, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.