Racine woman allegedly caused crash that damaged a deputy's squad car in hit-and-run
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly blew through a red light and struck a car, forcing them into a collision with an unmarked Racine Police Department squad car, according to a criminal complaint.

Sahara Martin, 37, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, has been charged with one count of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

The crash reportedly occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Seventh Street and Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, a responding officer from the Racine Police Department spoke with a deputy from the Racine County Sheriff's Office who had been involved in the crash.

The deputy told the officer that they had been stopped next to a gray Ford Mustang on 7th Street. When the traffic light turned green, the Mustang proceeded east when a black Mercury Mountaineer blew through a red light and struck the Mustang. The impact of the collision forced the Mustang into the front of the squad car and caused damage to it. The Mountaineer never stopped and accelerated away from the scene. 

The driver of the Mustang reported complained about abdominal pain and was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries has not been reported.

The deputy was able to still drive the damaged car and managed to stop the Mountaineer further down the 700 block of Park Avenue. When confronted, the driver, Sahara Martin, said she had an issue with her brakes and that was what caused the accident. When she was told by the deputies involved in the accident that they had heard her accelerate away from the scene, Martin hung her head and said nothing else, according to the complaint.

Martin does not have a valid license and her status is suspended.

A signature bond of $1,000 was set for Martin in court on Wednesday.

