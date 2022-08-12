RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly broke into a home and caused over $2,500 of property damage.
Prisma Serna-Mendez, 21, of the 3400 block of Oakwood Drive, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to a residence on Oregon Street for a woman, later identified as Serna-Mendez, who broke into the home and caused property damage.
Inside the residence there was a broken bedroom window that was covered in blood. The place was torn apart with significant damage and there was blood throughout. An ID belonging to Serna-Mendez was found in the backyard.
The officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was out with his friend when Serna-Mendez sent him pictures on Facebook Messenger of her bloody arm while inside his home. The following items were damaged:
People are also reading…
- The friend's cellphone.
- An iPad.
- A 50" flat screen TV.
- Broken kitchen items.
He later provided three Snapchat videos of Serna-Mendez in the residence. The total property damage was believed to be over $2,500.
On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Hamilton Street for Serna-Mendez being outside of the home. Officers arrived and noticed she had a sling around her left arm and a laceration on her left forearm, believed to be from the incident on Sunday.
Serna-Mendez was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 10, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Charles M. Famous
Charles M. Famous, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Willie Gibson
Willie Gibson, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (5-15 grams), straw purchasing of firearm, harboring or aiding a felon, possession of THC.
Prisma Serna-Mendez
Prisma Serna-Mendez, 3400 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property.
Daryll A, Winkler
Daryll (aka Mango) A, Winkler, 5300 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Myron G. Witt
Myron G. Witt, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Tiffany L. Daniels
Tiffany L. Daniels, 700 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).