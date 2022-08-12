 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman allegedly broke into a home and caused over $2,500 of property damage

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly broke into a home and caused over $2,500 of property damage.

Prisma Serna-Mendez

Serna-Mendez

Prisma Serna-Mendez, 21, of the 3400 block of Oakwood Drive, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were sent to a residence on Oregon Street for a woman, later identified as Serna-Mendez, who broke into the home and caused property damage.

Inside the residence there was a broken bedroom window that was covered in blood. The place was torn apart with significant damage and there was blood throughout. An ID belonging to Serna-Mendez was found in the backyard.

The officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was out with his friend when Serna-Mendez sent him pictures on Facebook Messenger of her bloody arm while inside his home. The following items were damaged:

  • The friend's cellphone.
  • An iPad.
  • A 50" flat screen TV.
  • Broken kitchen items.

He later provided three Snapchat videos of Serna-Mendez in the residence. The total property damage was believed to be over $2,500.

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Hamilton Street for Serna-Mendez being outside of the home. Officers arrived and noticed she had a sling around her left arm and a laceration on her left forearm, believed to be from the incident on Sunday.

Serna-Mendez was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

