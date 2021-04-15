Racine woman allegedly bites police officer as boyfriend gets arrested

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly bit a police officer while her boyfriend was being arrested on a warrant.

Ashley L. Hawley, 32, of the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, was charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer initiated a traffic stop of a car in the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive. The officer noticed the passenger was Hawley and believed the driver had a warrant out for his arrest. The officer approached the car and told the driver he had an active warrant for his arrest and needed to step out of the car. Hawley then removed her seatbelt and opened her door.

The driver was searched and then Hawley yelled “Baby, no!” and said to the officer “Really? Are you guys (expletive) kidding me?” She then tried to exit the car again despite being told to remain in the car. She ran to the officer which prompted the officer to unholster his taser. He raised his arm to push Hawley back. When trying to put Hawley’s right wrist behind her back, she bit his arm and caused bleeding.