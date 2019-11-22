You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine woman allegedly bit while attempting to return a found phone
0 comments

Racine woman allegedly bit while attempting to return a found phone

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after biting a woman who was trying to return her phone to her.

Shushika R. Smith, 45, of the 2100 block of Howe Street, is charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of Grove Avenue for a report of an assault.

A woman said she was in a friend’s vehicle where Smith had left her phone. She took the phone and contacted Smith to pick up the phone at her home.

When Smith arrived to pick up the phone, the woman said she was acting funny, causing her to wonder if Smith was under the influence of drugs. When the woman tried to return Smith’s phone to her, Smith got upset and said it wasn’t her phone. While the woman handed Smith the phone, Smith grabbed her arm and bit her.

The woman said she pulled her arm away, but Smith grabbed kept grabbing her arm, biting her approximately four times.

Smith’s next appearance is a status conference on Feb. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News