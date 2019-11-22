Racine woman allegedly bit while attempting to return a found phone

RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after biting a woman who was trying to return her phone to her.
Shushika R. Smith, 45, of the 2100 block of Howe Street, is charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of Grove Avenue for a report of an assault.
A woman said she was in a friend’s vehicle where Smith had left her phone. She took the phone and contacted Smith to pick up the phone at her home.
When Smith arrived to pick up the phone, the woman said she was acting funny, causing her to wonder if Smith was under the influence of drugs. When the woman tried to return Smith’s phone to her, Smith got upset and said it wasn’t her phone. While the woman handed Smith the phone, Smith grabbed her arm and bit her.
The woman said she pulled her arm away, but Smith grabbed kept grabbing her arm, biting her approximately four times.
Smith’s next appearance is a status conference on Feb. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Curtis L Walls
Curtis L Walls, 1700 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally transfer less than or equal to $500).
Brittany R Wherly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittany R Wherly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Chase N Spann
Chase N Spann, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Cory L Taylor
Cory L Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael P Wiltzius
Michael P Wiltzius, 5400 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Shushika R Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shushika R Smith, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Latazz Aking Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Latazz Aking Smith, Naperville, Illinois, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment.