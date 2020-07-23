Racine woman allegedly beat man with a walking cane, carved expletive into car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat a man with a walking cane and carved into the hood of their car after getting into an argument.

Stephania C. Puckett, 51, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse enhancers.

According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:

On March 27, at approximately 4:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence regarding someone striking the victim with a walking cane and damaging the hood of his vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim that advised Puckett had struck him numerous times with a walking cane to the point that she bent it. He said they were playing cards and Puckett got into a verbal argument with him and then struck him one time in the face with a closed fist. Instead of retaliating, the victim said he drove back home and made Puckett walk. He also said that alcohol was involved in the incident.