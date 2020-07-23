Racine woman allegedly beat man with a walking cane, carved expletive into car
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat a man with a walking cane and carved into the hood of their car after getting into an argument.

Stephania C. Puckett, 51, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse enhancers. 

According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:

On March 27, at approximately 4:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence regarding someone striking the victim with a walking cane and damaging the hood of his vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim that advised Puckett had struck him numerous times with a walking cane to the point that she bent it. He said they were playing cards and Puckett got into a verbal argument with him and then struck him one time in the face with a closed fist. Instead of retaliating, the victim said he drove back home and made Puckett walk. He also said that alcohol was involved in the incident.

When Puckett arrived at the house, she grabbed the victim's walking cane and swung it at him, striking him around five times. The officer noticed a welt approximately four inches in length going across the outer bicep of the victim's right arm. The officer also noticed the walking cane was slightly bent. 

The victim then said that after Puckett struck him, she exited the house through the back door and carved "BYE expletive" into the hood of his car before leaving the area. 

Puckett has a status conference set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

