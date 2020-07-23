Racine woman allegedly beat man with a walking cane, carved expletive into car

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat a man with a walking cane and carved into the hood of their car after getting into an argument.
Stephania C. Puckett, 51, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse enhancers.
According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:
On March 27, at approximately 4:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence regarding someone striking the victim with a walking cane and damaging the hood of his vehicle.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim that advised Puckett had struck him numerous times with a walking cane to the point that she bent it. He said they were playing cards and Puckett got into a verbal argument with him and then struck him one time in the face with a closed fist. Instead of retaliating, the victim said he drove back home and made Puckett walk. He also said that alcohol was involved in the incident.
When Puckett arrived at the house, she grabbed the victim's walking cane and swung it at him, striking him around five times. The officer noticed a welt approximately four inches in length going across the outer bicep of the victim's right arm. The officer also noticed the walking cane was slightly bent.
The victim then said that after Puckett struck him, she exited the house through the back door and carved "BYE expletive" into the hood of his car before leaving the area.
Puckett has a status conference set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: July 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bernadette B Brownson-Borcher
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bernadette B Brownson-Borcher, 4200 block of Taylor Harbor, Racine, physical abuse of child.
Stephania C Puckett
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Stephania (aka Berlinda Ann Spears) C Puckett, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon).
Infinity A Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Infinity (aka Aireionna Burton) A Robinson, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Darriel M Gunn Jr.
Darriel M Gunn Jr., 3400 block of Spruce Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed knife.
Patrick W Scruggs
Patrick (aka Shannon Salerno) W Scruggs, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Caledonia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brenda Howard
Brenda Howard, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Bennie R Nunn
Bennie (aka Benny Davidson) R Nunn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kei Nari M Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kei Nari M Wilson, 1100 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Krachey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sarah (aka Sarah Jaxs) J Krachey, 2600 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
