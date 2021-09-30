RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat her child with a spoon, and reportedly said "I feel like I shouldn't have them."
Victoria M. Hardy, 23, of the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Kingdom Builders Fellowship, 2707 Rapids Drive, for a report of child abuse.
Upon arrival, the officer was shown photos of the injuries to a child under the age of 5. She had bruises all over her back, a bump on her forehead with a cut on it and possible bruising on her arms as well.
Hardy had dropped her off at 6:15 a.m. and when workers asked her what happened, she said "it's a long story," and that she "lost her temper." She also said "I feel like I shouldn't have them (referring to her children), I'm on medication and not stable." She then admitted to using a spoon on her child.
Hardy was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 29
Today's mugshots: Sept. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joey Hernandez
Joey Hernandez, 4600 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, sex offender fail/provide information.
Reyven A Mosley
Reyven A Mosley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove, Racine, violation of injunction (harassment), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Elieser Ramos
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.
Kesha R Jeter
Kesha R Jeter, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Caren Pierson
Caren Pierson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robin D Pitt
Robin D Pitt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Victoria M Hardy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Victoria M Hardy, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).