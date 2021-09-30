 Skip to main content
Racine woman allegedly beat her child with a spoon

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat her child with a spoon, and reportedly said "I feel like I shouldn't have them."

Victoria M. Hardy, 23, of the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Kingdom Builders Fellowship, 2707 Rapids Drive, for a report of child abuse.

Upon arrival, the officer was shown photos of the injuries to a child under the age of 5. She had bruises all over her back, a bump on her forehead with a cut on it and possible bruising on her arms as well.

Hardy had dropped her off at 6:15 a.m. and when workers asked her what happened, she said "it's a long story," and that she "lost her temper." She also said "I feel like I shouldn't have them (referring to her children), I'm on medication and not stable." She then admitted to using a spoon on her child.

Hardy was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

