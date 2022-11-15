RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board after he refused to loan her money.
Janice M. Petri, 60, of the 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a misdemeanor count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 800 block of Forest Street for an assault regarding Petri.
A man said Petri was allowed over at the residence, and the two drank alcohol and played cribbage until she fell asleep in his chair.
The next morning, Petri woke up and asked him for money. He refused. She then got upset and hit him with the cribbage board. She broke the cribbage board in the process. She then knocked him to the ground and kept hitting him in various parts of his body. The man, who is 75 years old, had head and facial injuries as well as abrasions on both arms and his neck.
Officers found Petri at her home and she said she was assaulted by the man and that he was asking her for sexual favors. She said she got physical because she was trying to defend herself from the advances. Another man said alcohol was involved and that she frequents the residence of the man who was reportedly assaulted.
It was noted that Petri had no visible marks on her face or body.
Petri was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 14, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A. Martin Jr.
Richard A. Martin Jr., 2400 block of West Lawn Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph McCoy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joseph McCoy, 2600 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marcus D. Minor
Marcus D. Minor, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement.
Kaitlen A. Peterson
Kaitlen A. Peterson,1400 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Janice M. Petri
Janice M. Petri, 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth E. Carter II
Kenneth E. Carter II, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lynn M. Bartoszuk
Lynn M. Bartoszuk, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Charles C. Bentley
Charles (aka Red Cordarro) C. Bentley, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue Bueno
Josue Bueno, 2100 block of Racine Street, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).