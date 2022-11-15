RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board after he refused to loan her money.

Janice M. Petri, 60, of the 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a misdemeanor count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 800 block of Forest Street for an assault regarding Petri.

A man said Petri was allowed over at the residence, and the two drank alcohol and played cribbage until she fell asleep in his chair.

The next morning, Petri woke up and asked him for money. He refused. She then got upset and hit him with the cribbage board. She broke the cribbage board in the process. She then knocked him to the ground and kept hitting him in various parts of his body. The man, who is 75 years old, had head and facial injuries as well as abrasions on both arms and his neck.

Officers found Petri at her home and she said she was assaulted by the man and that he was asking her for sexual favors. She said she got physical because she was trying to defend herself from the advances. Another man said alcohol was involved and that she frequents the residence of the man who was reportedly assaulted.

It was noted that Petri had no visible marks on her face or body.

Petri was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.