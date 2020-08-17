You have permission to edit this article.
Racine woman allegedly attempted to steal over $380 of baby formula from Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly attempted to steal more than $380 worth of baby formula from Walmart.

Karrie R. Wittlieff, 37, of the 600 block of Sixth Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, for reports of a retail theft in progress. Officers were informed that the suspect was a white female who attempted to steal baby formula and fled in a Dodge Intrepid. An officer observed the vehicle at an intersection and conducted a stop.

Karrie Wittlieff

Wittlieff

The officer made contact with the driver, Wittlieff, who admitted to being at Walmart and taking 10 containers of baby formula without paying for them. She admitted to dropping the bag and running to her car.

An officer spoke with a loss prevention officer at Walmart who advised she saw Wittlieff pushing a cart with baby formula and a black backpack. She then saw her put 15 cans of baby formula in the backpack and pass all registers. When the loss prevention officer grabbed the backpack from Wittlieff, she dropped it and fled to her car. The formula was valued at $387.32. 

A status conference for Wittlieff is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. She remained in custody as of Monday morning.

