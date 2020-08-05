Racine woman allegedly assaults apartment maintenance worker

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted a maintenance worker at an apartment she wasn't allowed to be in.
Kristina R. Corrie, 28, of the 1700 block of Grange Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 4:35 p.m. on Monday, Racine police officers were dispatched to the Grange Avenue address regarding a report of family trouble. Upon arrival, officers made contact with someone who said Corrie wasn't allowed in her apartment and was refusing to leave. Why she was not allowed there was not clear from court records.
The complainant also reported that Corrie physically assaulted the maintenance worker.
The worker said he was fixing an issue in the bathroom and left for a short period to grab some more supplies. He came back and found Corrie using the bathroom with the door open. Corrie reportedly got mad and started pushing and hitting the worker.
Officers spoke to the landlord who said Corrie did not have permission to be on the premises.
A status conference for Corrie is set for Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kenneth M Blackman
Kenneth M Blackman, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, stalking resulting in bodily harm, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer.
David A Clark
David A Clark, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal trespass.
Kristina R Corrie
Kristina R Corrie, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Love-Devon Davenport
Love-Devon Davenport, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sammy L Noble
Sammy L Noble, Franksville, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Matthew J Smith
Matthew J Smith, 3900 block of Western Way, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy B Long
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy B Long, Neenah, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
