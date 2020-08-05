Racine woman allegedly assaults apartment maintenance worker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted a maintenance worker at an apartment she wasn't allowed to be in.

Kristina R. Corrie, 28, of the 1700 block of Grange Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:35 p.m. on Monday, Racine police officers were dispatched to the Grange Avenue address regarding a report of family trouble. Upon arrival, officers made contact with someone who said Corrie wasn't allowed in her apartment and was refusing to leave. Why she was not allowed there was not clear from court records.

The complainant also reported that Corrie physically assaulted the maintenance worker.

The worker said he was fixing an issue in the bathroom and left for a short period to grab some more supplies. He came back and found Corrie using the bathroom with the door open. Corrie reportedly got mad and started pushing and hitting the worker.

Officers spoke to the landlord who said Corrie did not have permission to be on the premises.

A status conference for Corrie is set for Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

