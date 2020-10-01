Racine woman allegedly assaulted neighbor, threatened to kill the victim, directed slurs at police

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted her neighbor and threatened to kill them.

Anna M. Villa, 57, of the 800 block of College Avenue, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:50 on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of College Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the 911 caller who stated Villa was physically assaulting a female neighbor.

According to police, the woman who said she had been attacked by Villa said she was on the landing of the stairway to the building when, without warning, Villa began pulling her hair and hitting her in the face. Once she fell down, Villa began kicking her several times in the abdomen.

The officer made contact with Villa who appeared to be “highly intoxicated” and was yelling loudly for someone to retrieve her house keys. She was then taken into custody.

While in custody, she reportedly was yelling profanities and demanding someone find her keys. She continued yelling profanities, racial slurs and, according to police, saying she still planned to kill the other woman when she returns home.