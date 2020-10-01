Racine woman allegedly assaulted neighbor, threatened to kill the victim, directed slurs at police

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted her neighbor and threatened to kill them.
Anna M. Villa, 57, of the 800 block of College Avenue, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:50 on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of College Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the 911 caller who stated Villa was physically assaulting a female neighbor.
According to police, the woman who said she had been attacked by Villa said she was on the landing of the stairway to the building when, without warning, Villa began pulling her hair and hitting her in the face. Once she fell down, Villa began kicking her several times in the abdomen.
The officer made contact with Villa who appeared to be “highly intoxicated” and was yelling loudly for someone to retrieve her house keys. She was then taken into custody.
While in custody, she reportedly was yelling profanities and demanding someone find her keys. She continued yelling profanities, racial slurs and, according to police, saying she still planned to kill the other woman when she returns home.
Villa refused multiple times to cooperate with the jail’s Breathalyzer test and had to be transported to Ascension emergency room for medical clearance due to how intoxicated she appeared to be. Throughout the entire transportation, she continued yelling profanities and calling an officer multiple profanities. She refused to exit the squad car on her own and refused to comply with orders, police said.
Villa was given a $500 signature bond and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
A status conference is set for Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marquavis T Adams
Marquavis T Adams, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua E Pitts
Joshua E Pitts, Madison, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (2nd+ offense), misdemeanor theft, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Jereme D Toney
Jereme D Toney, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Justice A Yankech
Justice A Yankech, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Mark S Arndt
Mark S Arndt, 6900 block of Middle Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan A Lopez
Juan A Lopez, 500 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Arthur J Malacara
Arthur J Malacara, 1400 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, retail theft (remove anti-theft device less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.
Trevon J Marshall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trevon J Marshall, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Anna M Villa
Anna M Villa, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct misdemeanor bail jumping.
