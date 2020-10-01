 Skip to main content
Racine woman allegedly assaulted neighbor, threatened to kill the victim, directed slurs at police
Racine woman allegedly assaulted neighbor, threatened to kill the victim, directed slurs at police

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted her neighbor and threatened to kill them.

Anna M. Villa, 57, of the 800 block of College Avenue, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:50 on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of College Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the 911 caller who stated Villa was physically assaulting a female neighbor.

Anna Villa

Villa

According to police, the woman who said she had been attacked by Villa said she was on the landing of the stairway to the building when, without warning, Villa began pulling her hair and hitting her in the face. Once she fell down, Villa began kicking her several times in the abdomen.

The officer made contact with Villa who appeared to be “highly intoxicated” and was yelling loudly for someone to retrieve her house keys. She was then taken into custody.

While in custody, she reportedly was yelling profanities and demanding someone find her keys. She continued yelling profanities, racial slurs and, according to police, saying she still planned to kill the other woman when she returns home.

Villa refused multiple times to cooperate with the jail’s Breathalyzer test and had to be transported to Ascension emergency room for medical clearance due to how intoxicated she appeared to be. Throughout the entire transportation, she continued yelling profanities and calling an officer multiple profanities. She refused to exit the squad car on her own and refused to comply with orders, police said.

Villa was given a $500 signature bond and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

A status conference is set for Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

