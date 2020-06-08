Racine woman allegedly assaulted driver of car she was in, caused a crash

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly started assaulting the driver of the car she was in, causing a crash at the intersection of Marquette and Sixth streets.
Mylesha Carter, 22, of the 2400 block of 19th Street, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Racine officer responded Thursday to the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets for a report of a car crash.
The officer observed a damaged green Buick and a damaged Chevrolet. The officer then spoke to the driver of the Buick, who was visibly upset and was wearing a tattered T-shirt.
He said that he was driving the car while Carter and their child were passengers. He stated that while driving, Carter began beating him, grabbing the steering wheel and pressing on both the gas and brake pedals. He also said at one point she removed the keys from the ignition as he was driving.
The officer spoke to two witnesses who had been driving down the street when they noticed the Buick driving at high speeds and erratically. They began following it and noticed Carter screaming, beating and punching the driver as the car was swerving and crossing the solid yellow line. They say the car begin to drive into a lane for oncoming traffic. When the car came to a red light it continued to drive into the intersection.
The driver told the officer that after the collision, his phone landed into Carter’s lap and she got out and threw it. He believed she did this so he couldn’t call the police.
The officer spoke to Carter who admitted to trying to push the brake pedal of the car as well as removing the keys from the ignition.
As of Monday morning, Carter remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $500 cash bond, online court records show. She has a status conference set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
