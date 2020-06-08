Racine woman allegedly assaulted driver of car she was in, caused a crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly started assaulting the driver of the car she was in, causing a crash at the intersection of Marquette and Sixth streets.

Mylesha Carter, 22, of the 2400 block of 19th Street, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

A Racine officer responded Thursday to the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets for a report of a car crash.

The officer observed a damaged green Buick and a damaged Chevrolet. The officer then spoke to the driver of the Buick, who was visibly upset and was wearing a tattered T-shirt.

He said that he was driving the car while Carter and their child were passengers. He stated that while driving, Carter began beating him, grabbing the steering wheel and pressing on both the gas and brake pedals. He also said at one point she removed the keys from the ignition as he was driving.