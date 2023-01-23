 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman alleged to have allowed disabled son to die will stay in mental health institute a bit longer

RACINE — The woman facing felony charges over allegations she allowed her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall will remain at the Mendota Mental Health Institute for the time being.

Cheryl Christensen, 63, was charged with negligently subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse/causing death after her son was found dead on the floor of a bathroom on Oct. 28, 2020.

The 46-year-old man suffered brain and physical injuries after being struck by a car when he was 14 years old. Christensen was serving as his caregiver.

Proceedings in the case were suspended on Oct. 3, 2020 following a hearing in which Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz determined the defendant was incompetent to stand trial.

It was the second time during proceedings the defendant was found not competent to stand trial.

Competency

A review hearing was held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

The defendant was supposed to participate in the hearing on Zoom, but a representative from MMHI informed the court Christensen refused to attend the hearing, which proceeded without her.

Gasiorkiewicz read the report issued by MMHI, which indicated the defendant continued to have delusions, disordered thought, and believed she was being persecuted by others, including the court officers.

The judge determined Christensen lacked the capacity to understand the proceedings or to participate in her own defense, making her incompetent to stand trial.

Being ruled not competent to stand trial is different than being ruled not guilty by reason of mental defect, where the defendant’s mental state at the time of the offense is closely examined, as is their ability to tell right from wrong.

Reports from Mendota doctors indicate Christensen will become competent again with treatment.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department responded to the 2600 block of West Crescent Street for a welfare check on the defendant’s 46-year-old son after relatives became worried about his well-being and called authorities.

When police arrived at Christensen’s residence, they found that she was attempting to barricade the door.

After gaining entrance to the residence, they found Christensen’s son dead on the floor of the bathroom, covered with a blanket.

The defendant allegedly told police her son had fallen out of bed several days prior. He was screaming in pain and she believed he had broken bones.

She could not get him back into his wheelchair, so she dragged him to the bathroom, and gave him pills to help ease the pain.

Christensen told police that she provided the victim with water and juice for about four days before she claimed that he began refusing sustenance.

Christensen allegedly told investigators she did not call for help because she did not want her son to die in a hospital; she wanted him to die peacefully at home.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020.

