 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine woman accused of straw purchasing gun for gang member; firearm tied to shots fired incidents
0 comments
SHOTS-FIRED CONNECTION

Racine woman accused of straw purchasing gun for gang member; firearm tied to shots fired incidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of purchasing a firearm, which was later tied to shots fired incidents, and providing it to a convicted felon.

A recent study has found that the sounds of nature can reduce stress, improve mood and enhance cognitive performance. The researchers say that listening to birdsong and the sound of falling rain can have a range of health benefits. As traffic has declined during quarantine, many people have connected with soundscapes in a whole new way, noticing the relaxing sounds of birds singing just outside their window, Dr. Rachel Buxton, Carleton University. The study found that the sound of running water can boost positive emotions, while birdsong can help reduce stress. This reinforces the idea that exploring nature can benefit both a person's physical and mental health. The experts say that more research is needed on how natural soundscapes can affect people’s health.

Alicia A. Dobner, 33, of the 600 block of 10th Street, was charged with a felony count of straw purchasing of firearm and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 11, an investigator with the Racine Police Department became aware of a foot pursuit that happened in the area of Orchard and 21st Streets where officers were pursuing a suspect who had a gun in his possession. The gun was traced back to Dobner. The investigator had previously investigated a complaint by Dobner in August for her gun being stolen by the suspect.

Dobner allegedly confirmed that she knew the suspect was a convicted felon, a known gang member and was involved in several shots fired incidents in Racine.

Alicia Dobner

Dobner

The investigator and a ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) Special Agent made contact with her on Sunday due to this being the second time the suspect had been in possession of guns she purchased.

It was learned that she had relations with the suspect. She claimed she believed her gun was in the glovebox of her car, which the suspect has access to. The investigator then concluded that she got a gun and willingly let the suspect use it even though she knew he was prohibited from possessing any guns.

Dobner was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tesla Cam footage shows multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 41

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News