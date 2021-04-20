Racine woman accused of straw purchasing gun for gang member; firearm tied to shots fired incidents

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of purchasing a firearm, which was later tied to shots fired incidents, and providing it to a convicted felon.
Alicia A. Dobner, 33, of the 600 block of 10th Street, was charged with a felony count of straw purchasing of firearm and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 11, an investigator with the Racine Police Department became aware of a foot pursuit that happened in the area of Orchard and 21st Streets where officers were pursuing a suspect who had a gun in his possession. The gun was traced back to Dobner. The investigator had previously investigated a complaint by Dobner in August for her gun being stolen by the suspect.
Dobner allegedly confirmed that she knew the suspect was a convicted felon, a known gang member and was involved in several shots fired incidents in Racine.
The investigator and a ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) Special Agent made contact with her on Sunday due to this being the second time the suspect had been in possession of guns she purchased.
It was learned that she had relations with the suspect. She claimed she believed her gun was in the glovebox of her car, which the suspect has access to. The investigator then concluded that she got a gun and willingly let the suspect use it even though she knew he was prohibited from possessing any guns.
Dobner was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
