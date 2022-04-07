Racine woman accused of stealing credit card numbers through her job; connecting them to Cash App

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing debit and credit card numbers, and also attempting to link 97 different numbers to a CashApp profile.
Amy M. Polentini-Jabs, 41, of the 600 block of Sixth Street, was charged with nine felony counts of felony personal ID theft for financial gain and nine misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card for less than $2,500.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 1, a man filed a theft report concerning losing his wallet. Inside the wallet was his Educators Credit Union debit card. He said that the card had been linked to a Cash App profile without his consent; Cash App is a smartphone application that allows users to transfer money from one account to another.
During the course of the investigation, an investigator subpoenaed records from Block Inc., which owns and operates Cash App. He learned that the profile linked to the man's card was a profile used by Polentini-Jabs. He further learned that 97 other debit and credit card numbers had been attempted to be linked to the same profile from Jan. 15, 2021 through Feb. 16, 2022.
On March 21, an investigator interviewed a woman who said she knew Polentini-Jabs. She had learned about her stealing debit and credit card numbers through her job.
On Monday, the investigator spoke with Polentini-Jabs who admitted to having stolen numerous credit card numbers from her job and used them to steal or attempt to steal funds from the accounts using CashApp.
Polentini-Jabs was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
