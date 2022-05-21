Racine woman accused of stabbing man with butcher's knife, stealing his car and returning it smashed

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stabbing a man in the leg with a butcher's knife.
Duanna E. Jordan, 45, of the 600 block of 10th Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9 a.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., for an incident where a man required stitches after getting stabbed by a woman.
The man told officers that he was lying in his bed at the 600 block of 10th Street when Jordan began arguing with him and slapped him in the face. She then grabbed a butcher's knife and cut him on the right leg under his knee before fleeing.
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to the 600 block of 10th Street for Jordan taking the man's vehicle and returning it smashed up.
Jordan was found in the middle of the street and was stopping vehicles. She then tried to get into the residence while a man was holding the door, trying to stop her.
The car Jordan had used had front end damage with the bumper being partially off the car.
Officers tried to take Jordan into custody, but she immediately tried to go up the stairs.
She then made herself go limp and yelled that she could not breathe, and that she had to use the bathroom. She was eventually taking into custody, and officers noticed she smelled of alcohol and had extremely slurred speech. She was transported to All Saints Hospital where she continued to cause a disturbance. She then tried to flee the room she was in at the hospital before being handcuffed to the bed rail.
Jordan was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
