RACINE — A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her daughter in the thigh.

Angela J. Randle-White, 49, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Clayton Ave. on Sunday after a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw a woman lying on the ground with a large pool of blood around her legs.

The complaint said the woman suffered a large stab wound to her upper thigh and had to be taken to the hospital hospital.

There were three large knives in the kitchen and one, a meat carving knife, reportedly had blood on it.

Randle-White later contacted the police and reportedly said that she wanted to turn herself in.

According to the complaint, Randle-White admitted to stabbing her daughter and also allegedly said, "I'm guilty," "I'm sorry, I got mad" and "I need my kids to know that I'm sorry."

Randle-White was given a $1,000 cash bond and a $4,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

