Racine woman accused of stabbing a man after getting into an argument with him

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stabbing a man after getting into an argument with him.

Shannon L. Murguia, 38, of the 1800 block of Erie Street, was charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:23 p.m. on July 14, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Kearney Avenue for a man who was stabbed in the chest and bleeding heavily.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man who was lying on a futon couch in the living room without a shirt on.

A woman, identified as Murguia, was holding a couple of towels to the center of his chest to control the bleeding. Officers rendered first aid as Murguia said she gave the man money to get cigarettes and he returned having already been stabbed. The man did not provide a description of a suspect other than saying there was one suspect and he was not robbed.

Murguia said that the man asked her not to call police, and she waited somewhere between 30 and 60 minutes before calling police. Officers then inspected the residence and noticed there was no blood on the door handle, the stairs leading up to the door or on the patio at the bottom of the stairs.

Neighbors said Murguia had a history of being violent to the man.

Detectives later determined the stabbing took place in the residence. During a follow-up interview with the man they learned he and Murguia had an argument and she stabbed him. He said it was an accident and she did not mean to hurt him. He apologized for lying earlier.

On Thursday, Murguia admitted to stabbing the man, but claimed it was an "accident." She said he approached her from behind and when she turned around she stuck him with the knife. She admitted to arguing with him, but said it happened hours before the stabbing.

Murguia was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.