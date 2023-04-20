RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stabbing a 68-year-old man in the neck.

Shelli L. Thompson, 34, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery.

According to a criminal complaint, at 5:28 p.m. on Monday a Racine Police Department officer was sent to the 1600 block of Center Street after a report of a stabbing.

Contact was made with a man who had a significant amount of blood flowing down the right side of his neck, and Thompson reportedly was seen by the officer yelling at the man from the porch.

The complaint said Thompson had streaks of blood on her chest, face and right hand, and she also had a black eye and a healed cut on her lip.

Thompson reportedly said the man assaulted her and that he had a knife, but officers could not find a weapon on him.

According to the complaint, Thompson then said the man stabbed himself.

The man reportedly said that he and Thompson got into a fight a few days earlier in which he was attacked with a knife. According to the complaint, both parties called law enforcement on April 13 and told officers they were no longer needed when they arrived.

The man also reportedly told police they then had another altercation Monday morning during which Thompson allegedly threatened him with a knife and stabbed him.

The complaint said he told officers he had grabbed a hammer to defend himself. It also indicated he told police that he did not believe Thompson was trying to kill him but that he believes she might try in the future.

Thompson was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

