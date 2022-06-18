Racine woman accused of slashing tires of two cars, cracking a windshield, throwing brick through window

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of slashing the tires of two cars, cracking a windshield and throwing a brick through a window.

Jalexus N. Gatling, 25, of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and violation of a harassment injunction.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:36 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 2000 block of Slauson Avenue for vandalism.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman and her boyfriend. The woman said her vehicle had two flat tires and a cracked windshield. The windshield had small pieces of red brick in the middle of a spider crack. She also showed the officer where a brick had been thrown through the kitchen window. The man said that, when he heard the brick come through the window, he saw Gatling running toward the alley with another individual. He said he has a protection order against her. He called a friend to check on his residence and he was told Gatling was in his backyard trying to cut a cable before slashing his tires multiple times.

At 3:10 p.m., an officer was sent to the area of Douglas Avenue and Yout Street for civil trouble. The officer spoke with a man who said he was parked in front of his job when Gatling pulled up in her vehicle. She followed him for a few blocks before ramming into his vehicle.

She then struck his window before slashing his back tire.

Gatling ended up calling dispatch to file a report. She said she felt like she was being “set up” due to the restraining order. She denied following him before admitted to ramming into his vehicle and stabbing his back tires.

Gatling was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on Aug. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

