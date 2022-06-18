Racine woman accused of slashing tires of two cars, cracking a windshield, throwing brick through window

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of slashing the tires of two cars, cracking a windshield and throwing a brick through a window.
Jalexus N. Gatling, 25, of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and violation of a harassment injunction.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:36 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 2000 block of Slauson Avenue for vandalism.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman and her boyfriend. The woman said her vehicle had two flat tires and a cracked windshield. The windshield had small pieces of red brick in the middle of a spider crack. She also showed the officer where a brick had been thrown through the kitchen window. The man said that, when he heard the brick come through the window, he saw Gatling running toward the alley with another individual. He said he has a protection order against her. He called a friend to check on his residence and he was told Gatling was in his backyard trying to cut a cable before slashing his tires multiple times.
At 3:10 p.m., an officer was sent to the area of Douglas Avenue and Yout Street for civil trouble. The officer spoke with a man who said he was parked in front of his job when Gatling pulled up in her vehicle. She followed him for a few blocks before ramming into his vehicle.
She then struck his window before slashing his back tire.
Gatling ended up calling dispatch to file a report. She said she felt like she was being “set up” due to the restraining order. She denied following him before admitted to ramming into his vehicle and stabbing his back tires.
Gatling was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on Aug. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 17, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Floyd A. Cooper III
Floyd (aka Toozie) A. Cooper III, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Juan A. Garibay
Juan A. Garibay, 1300 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph Ottis Lee
Joseph Ottis Lee, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Ryan C. Odwyer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan C. Odwyer, Evergreen Park, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jalexus N. Gatling
Jalexus N. Gatling, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments).
Adrian X. Ager
Adrian X. Ager, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nathaniel W. Christian
Nathaniel W. Christian, 1300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.