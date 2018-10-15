RACINE — A 50-year-old woman faces seven felony charges related to prescription medications on Monument Square and at her residence on Main Street.
Police reported that they used confidential informants seven times this year to buy more than 250 pills from Karen E. Fuentes, 50, of the 900 block of Main Street.
Fuentes allegedly sold Ritalin (a psychostimulant), Clonazepam (a medication used to treat epilepsy and panic disorder) and Dextroamphetamine (a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy and sometimes depression) to confidential informants. The purchases were allegedly made at Fuentes' residence on Main Street and at a Monument Square address, according to police.
Fuentes has been charged with four counts of delivering schedule IV drugs on/near a park, two counts of delivering schedule II non-narcotics and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, all of which are felonies.
According to court records, Fuentes was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to manufacture or deliver schedule I or II narcotics, and of retail theft in 2006 and twice in 2007.
A preliminary hearing for Fuentes has been scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. She remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.