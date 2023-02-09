MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman has been accused of ramming into a car and then sideswiping one of its mirrors.

Dymond J. Moore, 21, of the 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 30, an officer was sent to South 31 and Spring Street after a report of a hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with two adults who reportedly said Moore had hit their car after following them and parking next to them in the Kwik Trip parking lot on Spring Street.

When the car left the parking lot, Moore allegedly followed it and rammed it, then pulled alongside and hit the mirror with the passenger side of her vehicle.

Surveillance video from Kwik Trip reportedly shows Moore getting out of her vehicle and peering into the passenger side of the car, popping the trunk of her vehicle to grab something, and then trying to block the car from leaving.

The video also reportedly shows the vehicles driving around the gas pumps four times before leaving the parking lot.

Moore was given a $300 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is scheduled for May 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 6, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 6 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Kyle J. Johnson Kyle J. Johnson, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, terrorist threats, computer message (threaten injury or harm), disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC. Dymond J. Moore NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Dymond J. Moore, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct. Anthony A. Marin Anthony A. Marin, 2600 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Daryl M. Knighten Daryl M. Knighten, 500 block of Eighth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments). Richard Q. Morens Richard Q. Morens, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping. John R. Sims NO PHOTO AVAILABLE John R. Sims, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked. Ishmael S. Thomas Ishmael S. Thomas, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon). Joshua J. Turner Joshua J. Turner, 2000 block of Orchard Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments). Adam G. Jasulske Adam G. Jasulske, 1400 block of College Avenue, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping.