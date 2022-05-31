Racine woman accused of nearly causing a multi-car collision while driving drunk

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of nearly causing a multi-car collision while driving drunk.

Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel, 35, of the 4500 block of Tennessee Road, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a sergeant was operating in his squad car when he saw a group of several cars in the northbound lanes approaching his position. One of the cars abruptly and aggressively changed from the left lane and cut in front of a car in the right lane, nearly causing a multi-car collision in the process.

The sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the car traveled another quarter of a mile before coming to a stop.

Upon making contact with the driver, Hammerel, the sergeant noticed her eyes were bloodshot and she tried to avoid contact with him. There was an infant in the car as well. There was a bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade leaking in the back seat of the car.

Hammerel said she had been drinking it while she was driving and that she had come from her friend’s house where she drank two others.

Hammerel performed a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.119 blood alcohol concentration. A search of the vehicle found a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade on top of her purse that was only a ½ full and two small bottles of wine, one of which was completely empty and the other ½ full.

Hammerel was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0