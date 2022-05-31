Racine woman accused of nearly causing a multi-car collision while driving drunk

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of nearly causing a multi-car collision while driving drunk.
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel, 35, of the 4500 block of Tennessee Road, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a sergeant was operating in his squad car when he saw a group of several cars in the northbound lanes approaching his position. One of the cars abruptly and aggressively changed from the left lane and cut in front of a car in the right lane, nearly causing a multi-car collision in the process.
The sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the car traveled another quarter of a mile before coming to a stop.
Upon making contact with the driver, Hammerel, the sergeant noticed her eyes were bloodshot and she tried to avoid contact with him. There was an infant in the car as well. There was a bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade leaking in the back seat of the car.
Hammerel said she had been drinking it while she was driving and that she had come from her friend’s house where she drank two others.
Hammerel performed a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.119 blood alcohol concentration. A search of the vehicle found a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade on top of her purse that was only a ½ full and two small bottles of wine, one of which was completely empty and the other ½ full.
Hammerel was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel, 4500 block of Tennessee Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Terry L. Jackson
Terry L. Jackson, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Joshua A. Lewis
Joshua A. Lewis, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Kenyia N. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenyia N. Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Keith S. Betts
Keith (aka Johnie Banks) S. Betts, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devonta I. Caples
Devonta I. Caples, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angela A. Cornog
Angela A. Cornog, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, second degree reckless injury (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Howard J. Greene
Howard J. Greene, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).