Racine woman accused of hitting victim 30 times so hard her eye swelled shut during theft of laptop, phone

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting another woman, and stealing her phone and laptop.
Tia D. Eggerson, 25, of the 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary while committing battery on a person, two misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to the 2000 block of St. Clair Street for an assault.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a woman who said she had been assaulted by Eggerson. The woman's left eye was bruised and swollen shut, her left ear was red and swollen, and there was a large knot on her head behind her left ear.
She said that Eggerson broke into her apartment, came into her bedroom and began assaulting her. She got away and ran across the street where Eggerson caught up to her and hit her around 30 times. She said that her phone and laptop were missing, and believed that Eggerson went back into the apartment to take them.
Eggerson was found in a car in the 2600 block of Loraine Avenue and a search was done on the car. Inside were the phone and laptop that were taken from the woman.
Eggerson was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
