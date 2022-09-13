Racine woman accused of hit-and-run that sent two people to the hospital Friday

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of a hit and run that sent two people to the hospital.

Raneesha M. Hobson, 28, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:07 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to the intersection of Wright and Blaine avenues for a hit-and-run.

Officers arrived and located two crashed vehicles, a sedan and a SUV. Two occupants of the sedan were removed and taken to the hospital. A witness said the two vehicles crashed and then the operator of the SUV got out and ran down Blaine Ave.

At 6:12 p.m., Hobson was contacted by police and she admitted to being the driver of the SUV. She allegedly told police the occupants of the sedan appeared to be OK so she left.

Hobson was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.