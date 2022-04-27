Racine woman accused of helping Terry Jackson escape after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker Sunday

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of helping Terry Jackson escape after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker, a 30-year-old mother of six, on Sunday.

Diamond M. Hood, 24, of the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Jackson's arrest.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to Brittany Booker's residence in the 1300 block of Villa Street.

Inside, officers located blood and eventually found Booker dead in her vehicle from multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound.

Officers reported that they identified Jackson as the person who killed her.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the vehicle that Jackson drove during the killing. It was a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On Monday, the vehicle, which was registered to Hood, was found on the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue. Hood admitted to having contact with Jackson and allowed him to use her vehicle. She also admitted she knew Jackson had warrants for his arrest.

She said that on April 22, two days before Booker's death, Jackson called her and said that he was at her residence. She allowed him to stay there and use her vehicle. She said that on April 23 she went out to party while Jackson left in her vehicle.

She returned home on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Jackson returned and then left again at some point for 3-4 hours. At around 7 a.m. Jackson woke her up and asked for a ride to his mom's residence in Chicago.

Hood drove him to Chicago and then she went back home to Racine.

Police investigators have indicated that Booker had previously been the victim of a violent attack committed by Jackson on Feb. 27. According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, officers responded to a call from a Racine bar, George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., and "when officers arrived, two females were inside the bar, covered in blood and suffering from significant injuries to their heads and faces ... During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Terry Jackson had beat both of the women with hammer, hitting them multiple times in the head, almost killing them."

The criminal complaint stated that, upon being interviewed by law enforcement, Hood said she knew about the Feb. 27 attempted homicide.

On March 15, a warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest, with the U.S. Marshals being called in to assist, but he has not yet been taken into custody.

Hood was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is on May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.