Racine woman accused of having cocaine, marijuana and multiple other drugs in car
Racine woman accused of having cocaine, marijuana and multiple other drugs in car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of having cocaine, marijuana and multiple narcotics in car.

April L. Howe, 40, of the 1700 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers conducted a stop of a car belonging to Howe at the intersection of 17th Street and Quincy Avenue for operating with an expired registration. Howe also was under investigation for suspicion of distributing controlled substances.

April Howe

Howe

A search of the car was done and the following were found:

  • Three Oxycodone hydrochloride 30mg tablets
  • One acetaminophen and Hydrocodone 10 mg tablet
  • Three pregabalin 150mg tablets
  • Six Cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride 10mg tablets
  • Four and a half amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 30mg tablets
  • Four baggies of containing 12.7 grams of cocaine
  • 15 grams of marijuana
  • A digital scale, four cell phones and additional drug paraphernalia

Howe was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

