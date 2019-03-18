RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine woman has been charged with fraudulently purchasing 30 iPhone 6s by setting up fake Boost Mobile accounts.
According to a criminal complaint:
Vicenta J. Shreve, of the 1100 block of Racine Street, and an accomplice allegedly paid only $750 to Boost Mobile, 2022 Lathrop Ave., when all of the phones combined should have cost $13,500.
The alleged thefts occurred between March 3 and March 5.
Shreve is facing three felony charges for being a party to the crimes of: Theft in a business setting in excess of $10,000; theft by false representation; and fraudulent writings by a corporate officer.
According to the complaint, Shreve worked with an accomplice in the theft, although that suspect had not been charged as of Monday, online court records show.
Police said that Shreve and the accomplice used “ported telephone numbers” associated with phony online accounts and fake names in order to purchase the iPhones at a promotional rate: $25 each, instead of the retail price of $450.
Boost Mobile’s fraud monitoring system later flagged the 30 phone numbers as falsified, at which point a Boost Mobile employee contacted law enforcement, the criminal complaint said.
According to the complaint, Shreve texted her accomplice that she had lied to police, saying that the phones were gifts.
Shreve made an initial court appearance Monday, according to online court records, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of early Monday evening.
