Racine woman accused of driving while high on marijuana with children in the car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of driving while high on marijuana with her children in the car.

Ana C. Nuno, 21, of the 600 block of 16th Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st) and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:42 p.m. on Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office saw a car on the Highway K exit ramp from Interstate 94 belonging to Nuno, and further noticed she didn’t have a license issued.

He conducted a stop at the Pilot gas station and immediately noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car. There were also three other passengers in the car, one of which was a 15-year-old and another was a 2-year-old child. One of the passengers said that he smoked in the car and that none of the others in the car had smoked. Once Nuno was separated from the others, though, she said she smoked an hour before the stop and had smoked in a friend’s car with her 2-year-old child present.