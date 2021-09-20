Racine woman accused of driving while high on marijuana with children in the car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of driving while high on marijuana with her children in the car.
Ana C. Nuno, 21, of the 600 block of 16th Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st) and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:42 p.m. on Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office saw a car on the Highway K exit ramp from Interstate 94 belonging to Nuno, and further noticed she didn’t have a license issued.
He conducted a stop at the Pilot gas station and immediately noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car. There were also three other passengers in the car, one of which was a 15-year-old and another was a 2-year-old child. One of the passengers said that he smoked in the car and that none of the others in the car had smoked. Once Nuno was separated from the others, though, she said she smoked an hour before the stop and had smoked in a friend’s car with her 2-year-old child present.
A search of the car found a “one-hitter” marijuana pipe in the driver inner door pocket that had been used recently. Another “one-hitter” was found in the center console and had also been used recently. A 750 ml bottle of Crown Royal whiskey was found on the floor by the rear seats and was about 90% full.
Nuno was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference was held on Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 20
Today's mugshots: Sept. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
