RACINE — A Racine woman is facing neglect charges after the children in her care were found unkempt in a dirty home without running water or heat.
Kayla A. Olson, 2600 block of Coolidge Avenue, is facing four felony charges of child neglect. Two of the charges stem from neglecting a child under the age of 6.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Coolidge Avenue for a welfare check. When they arrived, Olson met the officers in the front yard and told them they could check on the children in her care.
Inside the house, officers reported seeing garbage, raw food and clothes on the kitchen floor with the oven open. Olson said the oven was open to heat the home. Officers said the home smelled like a landfill and they had to repeatedly step outside to get fresh air.
The kitchen floor was reportedly covered in wood and glass shavings and the walls were spattered with food. Olson told police there was no running water.
A 3-year-old child not wearing shoes was covered with dirt up to the pants line. The child's face was covered with food and dirt and the child's hair was dirty. It had been several days since the child had a bath, the child said.
As officers walked further into the home, they smelled a stronger odor of raw sewage. So much garbage was in the home that they had a difficult time finding a place to walk. In the living room, there were no lights and a space heater was blowing hot air.
A 7-year-old was located sitting on a bed in an upstairs bedroom wearing a winter jacket due to the cold. Next to the bed was a bin filled with feces and urine. In the bathroom, officers said the bathtub was filled with feces and urine. In the basement, there was approximately 2 feet of standing water and raw sewage.
As of Friday afternoon, Olson remained in custody on a $5,000 signature bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The complaint did not indicate whether county Human Services staff were called in to check on the welfare of the children.