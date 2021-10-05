Racine woman accused of causing a rollover crash while driving drunk, leading to 5th OWI charge

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of driving drunk and causing a rollover crash.

Vicky L. Gal, 58, of the 900 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue for a rollover crash.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to Gal, who said she was driving her car west on 16th Street when she collided with another car, causing her car to roll onto its passenger side. She believed she was attempting to make a left turn but was unsure how the crash happened.

The officer approached the car and noticed a freshly opened, tall can of beer lying on the front passenger floorboard. The officer could detect a moderate odor of alcohol coming from Gal and noticed her speech was slurred. He learned that she had a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration restriction due to four previous OWI convictions.

He asked if she had been drinking and she said no, but when asked how much she said “couple beers.”