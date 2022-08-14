 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman accused of breaking into Righteous Autos and stealing a car

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of breaking into Righteous Autos, an auto repair business at 6142 Douglas Ave., and stealing a car.

Gloria J. Sims, 36, of the 3900 block of Wyoming Way, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to Righteous Autos at 6142 Douglas Ave. for suspicious circumstances.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a broken window on the south side of the business. The owners noticed that keys to multiple vehicles were missing, but the vehicles were still on the lot except for a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The owner of the vehicle said he did not have it.

Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing all black clothing and a black facemask. At 3:55 a.m., a notice from the Waukesha Police Department was received that the stolen Hyundai was found. The suspect was inside the vehicle and was identified as Sims. Inside the vehicle were keys to other cars from the lot.

Sims was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

