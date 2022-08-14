Racine woman accused of breaking into Righteous Autos and stealing a car

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of breaking into Righteous Autos, an auto repair business at 6142 Douglas Ave., and stealing a car.
Gloria J. Sims, 36, of the 3900 block of Wyoming Way, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to Righteous Autos at 6142 Douglas Ave. for suspicious circumstances.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a broken window on the south side of the business. The owners noticed that keys to multiple vehicles were missing, but the vehicles were still on the lot except for a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The owner of the vehicle said he did not have it.
Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing all black clothing and a black facemask. At 3:55 a.m., a notice from the Waukesha Police Department was received that the stolen Hyundai was found. The suspect was inside the vehicle and was identified as Sims. Inside the vehicle were keys to other cars from the lot.
People are also reading…
Sims was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chelsea G. Michaelson
Chelsea G. Michaelson, 400 block of South Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jake A Botich
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jake A Botich, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Gary L. Bucholtz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gary L. Bucholtz, Menasha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense), possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen A. Flowers
Allen A. Flowers, 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (business setting), felony bail jumping.
Salvador R. Sanchez
Salvador R. Sanchez, 35400 block of Ridge Road, Burlington, attempt possession of child pornography, felony bail jumping, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gloria J. Sims
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gloria J. Sims, 3900 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Damarion Taylor
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Davonte D. Warmack
Davonte D. Warmack, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin M. Fletes-Lopez
Kevin M. Fletes-Lopez, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amanda M. Galkowski
Amanda M. Galkowski, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.