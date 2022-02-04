 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman accused of assaulting child with a cable

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a child with a cable.

Jennifer L. Poetker, 28, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were involved in a child abuse referral regarding a boy under the age of 7 who came to school with a wound on his face. He told his teacher that Poetker hit him with a white cable. He had marks to the left side of his face, the right side of his jaw and neck with the main wound being a laceration on his face approximately 2.5 to 3 inches in length.

Officers then reported to the 200 block of Howland Avenue and met with Poetker. She gave several different stories about how the boy got his injuries.

Poetker was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

