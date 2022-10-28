 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman accused of assaulting and choking a teenage girl

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting and choking a teenage girl.

Tiffany Taborn

Taborn

Tiffany R. Taborn, 32, of the 600 block of Ninth Street, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and physical abuse of a child intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:32 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to a residence on the 1600 block of Morton Avenue for a report of child abuse that allegedly occurred the day prior.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with employees of the Racine County Human Services Department who said that a girl under the age of 17 was the victim of abuse. She had injuries to her face, neck, arm and back. She had swelling and bruising around both of her eyes, swelling in the nose, abrasions and bruising to her back, a bite wound to her right arm, ruptured blood vessels in both of her eyes, scratches, lacerations and marks on her neck, a laceration to her lip, an injury to her forehead and an injury to the top of her head where one of her braids was pulled out.

The girl was transported to the police department to be interviewed. She said that Taborn caused the injuries and that she had been beaten so severely she blacked out. When she woke up, she noticed blood on the floor. As she was still coming to, Taborn asked "How was your nap?" before choking the teenager again and eventually leaving.

Taborn was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

