Racine woman accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant, punched the infant in the face

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant and also striking the infant in the face.
The assault was reported nine months ago, but the suspect was not taken into custody until this week.
Gabriella E. Govea, 26, of the 4300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 7, 2021, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Yout Street for an assault.
Upon arriving, an officer made contact with a woman who was holding her infant child. She said she called police because Govea had struck her and her child. She said that they were arguing on the stairs while she was holding her child when Govea struck her and her child.
Govea was eventually pulled off of her and then fled the scene.
People are also reading…
The infant had redness in the right eye area from being struck.
An arrest warrant was issued for Govea on Dec. 17. According to online court records, she was first brought into court in custody for a hearing Monday.
Govea was given a $750 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry E. Pollard
Larry E. Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Wilks
Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert V. Swearengen Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (aka Big Head) V. Swearengen Sr. 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Gabriella E. Govea
Gabriella E. Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darrell L. Abram
Darrell L. Abram, Chicago, Illinois, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick D. Downs
Derick D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Benjamin F. Haas
Benjamin F. Haas, 2600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), hit and run (injury).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jeremy S. Powell
Jeremy S. Powell, Winnebago, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Preston A. Smith
Preston A. Smith, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert P. Tallman
Robert P. Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).