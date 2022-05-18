Racine woman accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant, punched the infant in the face

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant and also striking the infant in the face.

The assault was reported nine months ago, but the suspect was not taken into custody until this week.

Gabriella E. Govea, 26, of the 4300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 7, 2021, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Yout Street for an assault.

Upon arriving, an officer made contact with a woman who was holding her infant child. She said she called police because Govea had struck her and her child. She said that they were arguing on the stairs while she was holding her child when Govea struck her and her child.

Govea was eventually pulled off of her and then fled the scene.

The infant had redness in the right eye area from being struck.

An arrest warrant was issued for Govea on Dec. 17. According to online court records, she was first brought into court in custody for a hearing Monday.

Govea was given a $750 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.