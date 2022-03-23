Racine woman accused of assaulting a man twice, including on Monday with a hammer

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a man with a hammer on Monday, just three months after she allegedly punched the same man.

Shauntele S. Calloway, 51, of the 1800 block of Racine Street, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of substantial battery, in addition to misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to criminal complaints:

On Dec. 11, an officer was sent to a residence in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a man that had been punched.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the man who said that Calloway was knocking on his door and he opened it. She went upstairs, then got mad at him and punched him before leaving.

At 8:25 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to the same city block after receiving a report of a man who had been struck in the head with a hammer by a woman.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the man, the same one who had been punched by Calloway months earlier, who was bleeding heavily from the back of the head. His left ear had a large tear in it. The wounds would require stitches, staples or tissue adhesive to close.

The man said that Calloway hit him with a hammer and also trashed the residence. There was a table flipped over, broken items and the refrigerator was emptied with food strewn across the kitchen.

An officer was tasked with checking the area for Calloway and responded to the 800 block of Jackson Street but did not find her there. He then went to the area of Hamilton and Geneva Streets and found a woman matching Calloway's description sitting on the curb near a car. She ignored his commands and continued to walk away before eventually being taken into custody.

Calloway was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

