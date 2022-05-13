Racine woman accused of assaulting a 77-year-old man, breaking his TV with metal pipe

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a 77-year-old man and breaking his TV with a metal pipe.

Kirldy V. Nunn, 54, of the 400 block of 10th Street, was charged with two felony counts of physical abuse of an elder intentionally causing bodily harm, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:03 p.m. on April 17, an officer was sent to a residence in the 400 block of 10th St. for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an elder who said Nunn punched him and broke his TV. He said they got into an argument about her drinking and doing drugs, and then she took his phone and punched him twice on his left cheek. She then grabbed a metal pipe and hit his TV, causing it to break. She grabbed a knife and told him “I’m going to kill you.”

At 12:02 a.m., the officer returned to the residence due to Nunn returning. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the elder had three 1½ inch cuts on his forearm. He said Nunn returned and tried to get into the residence, and while she was trying to get in she cut him with a knife.

Nunn was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

