RACINE COUNTY — A Racine woman who allegedly altered a check meant as a donation for an area church and stole from a local gas station over a six-month period is facing several charges.
Stephanie L. Jamison, 47, of the 1600 block of Charles Street, is facing felony charges of uttering a forgery and personal identity theft for financial gain; four counts of felony bail jumping; and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
On two occasions, Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the Kwik Trip, 7155 Durand Ave., for theft reports. The store manager said that on Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, a female came into the store empty-handed, took items from the store and then fraudulently returned the items for cash. The woman received $85.08 during the two trips.
An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle driven by the suspect, who said a woman named Stephanie was using it to clear out her deceased mother’s house.
Through a booking photo, the woman was identified as Jamison.
On Feb. 20, police responded to Johnson Bank, 4959 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, for a fraudulent check investigation. At the bank, the officer met with the vice-president branch manager, a Johnson employee and the director of Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home.
The funeral home director said that on Feb. 19, Jamison contacted him and said she was with St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine and was looking for donations for the food pantry. She later stopped by the funeral home to pick up a check, which the funeral director thought was odd.
That same day, Jamison went to the Johnson Bank branch and cashed the check, which reportedly had been altered.
Jamison remained in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday evening, online records show. Jamison’s initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, online records show.
