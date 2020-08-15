You have permission to edit this article.
Racine woman, 52, arrested for allegedly running 16th Street crack house
Crimes and court

RACINE — A 52-year-old Racine woman has been arrested for allegedly running a crack house. 

Kimberly McCullough, 52, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams, possession of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer with the Racine Police Department's Special Investigation Unit executed a no-knock search warrant at the 1600 block of 16th Street as a result of an investigation into multiple individuals selling crack cocaine from that address, allegedly including McCullough. 

Kimberly McCullough

McCullough

Prior to the search warrant, an officer conducted surveillance of the building and observed McCullough have multiple brief contacts with individuals. They would follow her into the building and the activity was consistent with the sale of controlled substances, police said. 

Upon entry into the building, the officers observed multiple parties flee from the kitchen/living room and out the rear door. McCullough continued to flee and ignore multiple police orders before eventually stopping and lying on the ground, police said.

McCullough had a black bag slung over her shoulder and neck. Upon searching the bag, the officer located:

  • An Illinois ID
  • A gem-style bag containing 5 grams of THC
  • $724 in cash
  • A bag corner
  • A single house key

The officer reported that based on the investigation, he knew McCullough was utilizing the building to store, package and distribute controlled substances even though the building wasn't listed in her name.

A search of the building was conducted and located a cooler that contained approximately an tennis-ball-sized, clear plastic baggie containing several prepackaged pieces of crack cocaine. In total, the crack cocaine weighed 20.1 grams.

A preliminary court hearing for McCullough is set for Aug. 19 and will be conducted via Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate. 

