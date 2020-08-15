Racine woman, 52, arrested for allegedly running 16th Street crack house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A 52-year-old Racine woman has been arrested for allegedly running a crack house.

Kimberly McCullough, 52, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams, possession of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer with the Racine Police Department's Special Investigation Unit executed a no-knock search warrant at the 1600 block of 16th Street as a result of an investigation into multiple individuals selling crack cocaine from that address, allegedly including McCullough.

Prior to the search warrant, an officer conducted surveillance of the building and observed McCullough have multiple brief contacts with individuals. They would follow her into the building and the activity was consistent with the sale of controlled substances, police said.

Upon entry into the building, the officers observed multiple parties flee from the kitchen/living room and out the rear door. McCullough continued to flee and ignore multiple police orders before eventually stopping and lying on the ground, police said.