Racine woman, 52, arrested for allegedly running 16th Street crack house

RACINE — A 52-year-old Racine woman has been arrested for allegedly running a crack house.
Kimberly McCullough, 52, of the 1600 block of 16th Street, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams, possession of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer with the Racine Police Department's Special Investigation Unit executed a no-knock search warrant at the 1600 block of 16th Street as a result of an investigation into multiple individuals selling crack cocaine from that address, allegedly including McCullough.
Prior to the search warrant, an officer conducted surveillance of the building and observed McCullough have multiple brief contacts with individuals. They would follow her into the building and the activity was consistent with the sale of controlled substances, police said.
Upon entry into the building, the officers observed multiple parties flee from the kitchen/living room and out the rear door. McCullough continued to flee and ignore multiple police orders before eventually stopping and lying on the ground, police said.
McCullough had a black bag slung over her shoulder and neck. Upon searching the bag, the officer located:
- An Illinois ID
- A gem-style bag containing 5 grams of THC
- $724 in cash
- A bag corner
- A single house key
The officer reported that based on the investigation, he knew McCullough was utilizing the building to store, package and distribute controlled substances even though the building wasn't listed in her name.
A search of the building was conducted and located a cooler that contained approximately an tennis-ball-sized, clear plastic baggie containing several prepackaged pieces of crack cocaine. In total, the crack cocaine weighed 20.1 grams.
A preliminary court hearing for McCullough is set for Aug. 19 and will be conducted via Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lyneeshia M Battle
Lyneeshia (aka Finnesse) M Battle, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Kimberly McCullough
Kimberly (aka "Black") McCullough, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
Frank J Wright
Frank (aka Tyrone Lowe) J Wright, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Synncere D Davine
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Synncere D Davine, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Marvin Leon Jones
Marvin Leon Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kirk R Lock
Kirk (aka Ronald Ronald) R Lock, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
John Paul Martens
John Paul Martens, 6800 Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Angel Martinez
Miguel Angel Martinez, 5300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Michael J Molbeck
Michael J Molbeck, 700 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sheila A Morales
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sheila A Morales, 700 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
John G Nash
John G Nash, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
