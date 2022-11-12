Racine woman, 20, faces felony charge for stealing $714.09 worth of kids clothes, toys from Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $700 worth of kids clothing and toys from Walmart.
Darrianna Gunn, 20, of the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:48 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to the Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road for a shoplifting in progress.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, Gunn, outside the east doors of Walmart. They escorted her back to the Loss Prevention Office. The Loss Prevention officer said that Gunn was checking out her items in the self-check-out area and placing the items in the bag without scanning. She had 58 various items of kids clothing and toys worth $714.09.
Gunn was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
