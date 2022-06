RACINE — City of Racine voters will get to vote Aug. 9 on if they want the city to spend $2 million above the current levy limit in order to fund more police and other crime prevention efforts.

Proposed by Mayor Cory Mason on Friday, the referendum will be on ballots during the already scheduled Aug. 9 primary election.

At Tuesday evening's City Council meeting, the proposal passed 9-5. Voting no were Aldermen Henry Perez, CJ Rouse, Melissa Kaprelian, Jeff Coe and Alicia Jarrett.

This is a breaking news alert. Check back on JournalTimes.com in the morning for a more complete report.

