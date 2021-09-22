Racine teenager, who is a robbery suspect, accused of crashing car he took to flee police

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine robbery suspect, reportedly a passenger in a car that was stopped by police Monday, is accused of taking the car while the driver was being searched by officers, fleeing the scene and causing a crash. He was arrested after a foot chase.

Jaysen D. Massie, 18, of the 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:23 p.m. Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Landmark Credit Union parking lot near the area of 6209 Washington Ave.

Upon approaching the car, the officer saw there were three occupants, one of which was Massie, and detected the odor of marijuana. While conducting a search of the driver, Massie got into the driver seat and attempted to drive off. An officer drew a a Taser but was unable to deploy it before Massie drove off.

Massie was chased to Emmertsen Road where he then got out of the car and began running north on the front lawns of homes in the 1400 block of Emmertsen Road.