Racine teenager, who is a robbery suspect, accused of crashing car he took to flee police

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine robbery suspect, reportedly a passenger in a car that was stopped by police Monday, is accused of taking the car while the driver was being searched by officers, fleeing the scene and causing a crash. He was arrested after a foot chase.
Jaysen D. Massie, 18, of the 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:23 p.m. Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Landmark Credit Union parking lot near the area of 6209 Washington Ave.
Upon approaching the car, the officer saw there were three occupants, one of which was Massie, and detected the odor of marijuana. While conducting a search of the driver, Massie got into the driver seat and attempted to drive off. An officer drew a a Taser but was unable to deploy it before Massie drove off.
Massie was chased to Emmertsen Road where he then got out of the car and began running north on the front lawns of homes in the 1400 block of Emmertsen Road.
He was eventually detained.
Another motorist flagged down officers and said the car she was driving had been hit by Massie’s car in a Speedway gas station parking lot as he was fleeing. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, she was uninjured.
A search of the fanny pack Massie was wearing yielded a live ammunition round as well as 0.8 grams of marijuana. A firearm was located in a wooded area on the south side of an apartment building on the 1400 block of Emmertsen Road. The ammunition in Massie’s fanny pack was consistent with the gun that was found.
Massie was already facing armed robbery charges filed in August 2020. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month, after he allegedly cut off his GPS tracker; he had been placed on house arrest three months prior.
On Tuesday, Massie was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 21
Today's mugshots: Sept. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ollie Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ollie Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Joseph Williams
Joseph Williams, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Lazzaria A Barnes
Lazzaria A Barnes, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jaysen D Massie
Jaysen D Massie, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Dontae R Slater Harris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dontae R Slater Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.