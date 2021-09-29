Racine teenager takes plea deal, won't go to trial for attempted homicide following Halloween shooting

The victim said he and his friends were having ongoing trouble with Ramirez, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim claimed Ramirez drove by his house in a silver sedan, then returned with Cardenas-Flores and Cardenas.

Cardenas pulled out a gun which prompted Ramirez to say “No, no, no,” and Cardenas responded with “(expletive) it” and began firing at the ground.

As the victim walked back to the house, he was hit from behind by Cardenas-Flores. He turned to fight Ramirez and Cardenas-Flores with a friend’s help.

The friend and Cardenas-Flores were wrestling over a stick that the victim eventually got control of. It was then that he was shot twice, in the knee and backside.

The friend said that, when he and the victim were winning the fight, Ramirez told Cardenas “shoot, shoot!”

The three then got back in the car and left.

Co-defendants

Cardenas-Flores and Ramirez are awaiting trial on charges of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

All three charges have modifiers of party to a crime and with use of a dangerous weapon.