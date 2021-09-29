Racine teenager takes plea deal, won't go to trial for attempted homicide following Halloween shooting

RACINE — One of three suspects arrested after a shooting on Halloween 2020 pleaded no contest to reduced charges on Tuesday.
Jose Cardenas Jr., who will turn 18 on Sunday, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon, a category D felony, for shooting someone twice during a fight.
The additional charges of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon will be dismissed but read into the record.
The case was due to go before the jury on Tuesday, but the defendant opted to take the deal offered by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Cardenas was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a deadly weapon.
A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Case history
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Grand Avenue on Oct. 31, 2020, on the report of a man who had been shot.
At the scene, they found the victim, who was able to make a statement.
He identified the three men who attacked him as Cardenas, Alejandro Cardenas-Flores, 19, and Jerry Ramirez, 23.
The victim said he and his friends were having ongoing trouble with Ramirez, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim claimed Ramirez drove by his house in a silver sedan, then returned with Cardenas-Flores and Cardenas.
Cardenas pulled out a gun which prompted Ramirez to say “No, no, no,” and Cardenas responded with “(expletive) it” and began firing at the ground.
As the victim walked back to the house, he was hit from behind by Cardenas-Flores. He turned to fight Ramirez and Cardenas-Flores with a friend’s help.
The friend and Cardenas-Flores were wrestling over a stick that the victim eventually got control of. It was then that he was shot twice, in the knee and backside.
The friend said that, when he and the victim were winning the fight, Ramirez told Cardenas “shoot, shoot!”
The three then got back in the car and left.
Co-defendants
Cardenas-Flores and Ramirez are awaiting trial on charges of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
All three charges have modifiers of party to a crime and with use of a dangerous weapon.
Cardenas-Flores has a status hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. Ramirez has a status hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.