Racine teenager facing felony charges for allegedly causing $8,000 worth of damage to rental property

RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly was involved in causing $8,000 worth of damage to a rental property last year. He made his first appearance in court Monday.

Juan I. DeLuna Jr., 18, of the 1600 block of Thurston Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 1, 2021, an investigator received an online report that said on Feb. 2 a family's rental property at the 1600 block of Thurston Avenue was left vacant by the tenants renting the property.

He said that a neighbor told him she heard a commotion coming from the property late on Feb. 27. He then went to the property the next day and saw various holes on the walls of the dining room, hallways, living room and bedrooms all throughout the house. Kitchen cabinet doors were also broken and damaged. He told the investigator that the estimated amount of damage was $8,000.

The investigator made contact with the neighbor who said she saw two teenage boys, who she knew to be residents of the rental, go inside it at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. She heard a lot of noise coming from inside the property before the teenagers then left.

The investigator spoke with one of the teenagers, identified as DeLuna, who admitted to being at the property on Feb. 27. He claimed he was only there for a minute to drop off the key and denied damaging the property. The investigator spoke to another teenager who said he was in Kenosha on Feb. 27. The investigator then told him his father said he was in Green Bay. He then stated that he was actually in Green Bay and denied being at the rental property.

DeLuna was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

